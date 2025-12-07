President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a move to get rid of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — and potentially replace her with a soon-to-be former governor.

According to the Bulwark, two unnamed former DHS officials — who served under both Biden and Trump administrations and are still plugged in with current staff say “Trump is indeed considering moving on from Noem” — potentially “really soon.” A third ex-DHS official who also served under Biden and Trump did describe the situation as “fluid.”

Trump, according to the report, personally likes Noem. But the report also states top White House officials have been “frustrated” with her leadership — specifically her employment of chief advisor Corey Lewandowski, who has been characterized with having an “outsized role” at DHS. (Lewandowski denied the report in a statement to the Bulwark, writing “none of that is true.”)

But a big-name Republican could soon be waiting in the wings. Term-limited Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has reportedly been floated as a replacement after he leaves office in mid-January. CNN previously reported Youngkin “expressed more interest in an economic or business portfolio, rather than one focused on immigration” but would still be “excited by the prospect” of any Cabinet post.

Outwardly, Noem certainly appears to be trying to stay in Trump’s good graces. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the DHS secretary heaped fawning praise upon Trump.

“You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane,” Noem told Trump. She added, in a widely-mocked comment, “You kept the hurricanes away, we appreciate that.”

Still, one of the former DHS officials the Bulwark spoke with for its story said “things are fucked” in the department.

“‘It’s horrible,'” the official told the Bulwark — relaying the sentiments of a current DHS official. “‘They’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time.’”

——