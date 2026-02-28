Trump Cracks About Being Poisoned By Whataburger Manager — ‘But I Trust Him!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump joked about being poisoned by a Whataburger staffer at a burger joint stop in Texas, but decided he would “trust” the non-lethality of the burger he was offered.

At 2:30 AM Saturday, Trump posted an announcement that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran in a video message from Mar-a-lago.

But in the calmer times of several hours ago, the president held a rally at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday afternoon that featured a handful of characteristic moments.

Following the speech, Trump stopped off at a Corpus Christi Whataburger restaurant, where he was greeted with what pool reports described as “deafening” cheers.

After that greeting and a gift of free burgers for the diners, Trump said he was going to order some snacks for the trip home aboard Air Force One.

When the manager handed him a Whataburger, Trump suggested he might be better off selecting a different one at random:

MAN AT COUNTER: Number 47, please! (CHEERS) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If he thinks–. I probably shouldn’t eat this one, I should get a different one at random! But I trust him! I trust him! But he’s pretty smart,

The president also joked with the crowd about Democrats not standing or cheering at the SOTU in a call-and-response with the friendly group:

In his speech earlier, Trump gave a shout-out to embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who’s under pressure to resign after a scandal involving an affair and a suicide.

In another exchange, he delivered a backhanded compliment to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), telling the crowd “I’m thinking about putting him in the Supreme Court” and adding “He’s the only guy I know who’ll get 100% of the Democrat vote, 100% percent of the Republican vote, they want to get him out of there he is such a pain in the ass, but he’s so good and so talented.”

Trump also regaled the crowd with the tale of a police officer whose sex life improved because of Trump’s economy.

Watch above via White House press Pool.

