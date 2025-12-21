Saturday Night Live’s final cold open of 2025 went hard after President Donald Trump on a variety of subjects — including the redactions in the newly-released batch of Epstein files.

In a 5-minute sketch lampooning the president’s address to the nation Wednesday night, James Austin Johnson — who regularly plays Trump — tailored numerous gags around the Christmas holiday.

“We have to be vigilant this Christmas as Americans,” Trump said. “As you know, Arctic immigrants are coming in through our chimneys and stealing our milk and cookies. I think that’s where North Pole is, Arctic. We’ll be looking into that. We’re gonna look into that.

The sketch also called out the plan to add Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center.

“I wanted to ramble to you tonight about the incredible things this administration is doing,” Trump said. “We’re doing wonderful stuff. We are renaming the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — hich will now be called the ‘;Trump- Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, No Homo.'”

Johnson’s Trump then zeroed in on the Epstein files.

“We’re being very transparent because Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible man, and I didn’t know him, and I liked him a lot,” Trump said.

He added, as heavily redacted files appeared on screen, “We released all the files and I come out looking frankly very good. We had to redact a few sensitive things but you’ll get the gist here. Look at this, check it out: Trump. Didn’t. Do. Nothing. Bad. Trump. Does. Smash. But. Not. Like. Wrong. Kind.”

Watch above, via NBC.