White supremacist and avowed anti-Semite Nick Fuentes delivered a shocking takedown of Tucker Carlson, who ignited a civil war within the MAGA movement this fall with his friendly sit-down interview with Fuentes.

Fuentes turned on Carlson Tuesday night and accused him of not standing up for white people during his Turning Point USA speech last weekend, saying he argued for “ideological liberalism” and individual rights instead of advocating for white supremacy. At one point in his screed, Fuentes suggested that Carlson’s speech was “more pernicious” than Ben Shapiro’s, which accused Carlson of allowing unabashed bigots like Fuentes into the MAGA mainstream.

Fuentes, in recent months, has seen a stark rise in popularity, being platformed by podcasters like Dave Smith and Glenn Greenwald, the latter of whom called Fuentes “spectacularly talented.” Fuentes and his hate speech had long been relegated to the fringe of the far-right, but only in recent months has he found larger, more mainstream audiences.

Fuentes offered Shapiro backhanded praise by arguing that he at least defends his own group. The far-right pundit went on to say Shapiro should be “removed from America” – a not too subtle dig at Jewish Americans in general.

“Now, strictly speaking, he is the alien. He is the outsider. Strictly speaking, he is the foreign presence in the bloodstream. And so by definition, yes, Ben Shapiro needs to be removed from Turning Point USA—honestly, should be removed from America, in my opinion. But who is actually more pernicious?” Fuentes said.

Fuentes has a long history of pushing explicit anti-Semitic rhetoric as well as hate speech targeting other minorities. Fuentes’s followers, known as the “Groyper Army,” have grabbed headlines over the years for infiltrating conservative events and working to move the Republican Party toward white nationalism through grassroots and online activism. The Groypers have specifically targeted Turning Point USA events in recent years, often trolling speakers, including Charlie Kirk, with incendiary questions promoting their ideology.

Fuentes, who is only 27, has a long history of Holocaust denial and praising Hitler. He has regularly called for limiting the rights of women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community, while often using alarmingly violent rhetoric. “All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory,” Fuentes said, for example, in 2022.

Below is a transcript of Fuentes’s full attack on Carlson:

Now that white people are starting to take our own side, now that white people are getting up and saying, “You know what, we don’t want any more immigration. We don’t want any more Indians. We don’t want any more Haitians or Somalians. We don’t want these people here. We don’t need them. They’re not making our country better. They are not like us at all. And we don’t want to be outnumbered by them, and we certainly don’t want to be ruled by them. We don’t want our children to be ruled by them.” Now, people like Tucker get on stage and tell us to pump the brakes. “Well, the worst thing that could happen is if white people played identity politics.” I could think of a million things worse for this country than white people playing identity politics—starting with and including mass migration and another war for Israel. How about that? Identity politics is the one thing that’ll destroy the country? I could think of a billion things. Before white identity politics is a problem and not the solution to what is happening. But this is the picture, which is that one group is willing to get on the stage and defend their own people. One group is willing to get onto the stage and do what is best for themselves. For Shapiro to call everybody out, is that good for the Republican party? No. Is that good for Turning Point? No. Who is that good for? That is good for people that care about Israel—to reassert the chilling effect, cancel culture, censorship. That is good for people who care about Israel. It is bold. It is audacious. It is polarizing. But he’ll do it because that is who he defends. The white man gets up and makes these apologies, talks about double standards. “I don’t hate anyone. I’m not a Jew hater. I’m really a good guy.” And the one thing that could ruin America is if I took my own side. So who’s really more disappointing there? Who’s the real enemy actually? Is the real enemy Ben Shapiro? Now, strictly speaking, he is the alien. He is the outsider. Strictly speaking, he is the foreign presence in the bloodstream. And so by definition, yes, Ben Shapiro needs to be removed from Turning Point USA—honestly, should be removed from America, in my opinion. But who is actually more pernicious? I think it’s somebody like Tucker Carlson. Because someone like Ben Shapiro takes the stage and we can point out, “You are not like us. You don’t look like us. You don’t talk like us. You have a Brooklyn accent, but you’re from LA. You’re weird. Something isn’t right here.” It’s visible, it’s obvious, it is apparent. But someone like Tucker gets up, looks like us, talks like us—blue-eyed, little striking, doesn’t really have much of a chin, kind of looks like a thumb, but that’s okay. Hair is swept back, Tucker’s in, okay. But he tells us, “Calm down, be complacent.” He tells us, “Relax. It’s not a big deal. Everybody just accept what is happening to the country. The only thing that will bring down the country is if we react too angrily, if we act too forcefully.” It’s a tale of two speeches there. So Tucker gives this speech about ideological liberalism. “Well, we’re all just individuals. There are no groups, there are no peoples. There’s no blood guilt. We don’t hate anyone. And I invite the ADL to come to our side. You’re a hypocrite if you don’t, and identity politics is always evil.” Oh, that’s great. I wish we had a white man that would stand up for our people. I wish we had a white man who would stand for our country, who would stand up for the American people that are being replaced—because they are.

—