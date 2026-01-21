Trump Drops Major Hint About New Fed Chair Pick at Davos

President Donald Trump dropped a major hint about who he has picked to succeed Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

“Finally, I’ve instructed government-backed institutions to purchase up to $200 billion in mortgage bonds to bring down interest rates, and I’ll be announcing a new Fed chairman in the not-too-distant future. I think he’ll do a very good job,” mused Trump before realizing that he had just given some insight into whom he had selected.

“See, I gave away some of it — he. I did give that away, so we have something, got something,” quipped the president before continuing:

But somebody that’s very respected. They’re all respected, they’re all great. Everyone that I interviewed is great. Everyone could do, I think, a fantastic job. Problem is they change once they get the job, they do. You know, they’re saying everything I want to hear and then they get the job, they’re locked in for six years, they get the job and all of a sudden, “Let’s raise rates a little bit.” I call them, “Sir, we’d rather not talk about this.” It’s amazing how people change once they have the job, but it’s too bad. Sort of disloyalty, but they got to do what they think is right. We have a terrible chairman right now. Jerome, “Too Late” Powell. He’s always too late, and he’s very late with interest rates, except before the election. He was just fine for the other side. So we’re going to have somebody that’s great, and we hope he does the right job.

Watch above via Fox News.