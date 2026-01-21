Trump Tells Davos Crowd ‘You’d All Be Speaking German and Maybe a Little Japanese’ if Not for U.S.

President Donald Trump took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday to tell European leaders the U.S. won World War II “big,” and “Without us right now, you would all be speaking German and a little Japanese.”

The president’s remarks came after he arrived three hours late to Davos, Switzerland, after Air Force One turned around due to apparent electrical trouble.

Trump brought up his Greenland takeover hopes during his speech, mentioning how the U.S. “literally set up bases on Greenland for Denmark.”

He added: “We fought for Denmark. We weren’t fighting for anyone else. We were fighting to save it for Denmark.”

But as he went on, he veered toward gloating about America’s success in the war.

“After the war, which we won, we won it big. Without us right now, you would all be speaking German and a little Japanese perhaps,” quipped the president.

In Switzerland, the predominantly spoken language is actually German.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory and the fact is no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We’re a great power. Much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela. We saw this in World War II when Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting. And was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland. So the United States was then compelled, we did it and felt an obligation to do it, to send our own forces to hold the Greenland territory and hold it we did at great cost and expense. They didn’t have a chance of getting on it. And they tried. Denmark knows that. We literally set up bases on Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We weren’t fighting for anyone else. We were fighting to save it for Denmark. Big, beautiful, piece of ice. Hard to call it land. It is a big piece of ice. We saved Greenland and successfully prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere. We did it for ourselves also. Then after the war, which we won, we won it big. Without us right now you would all be speaking German and a little Japanese perhaps. After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that, but we did it. But we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now. Now our country and the world face much greater risks than it did ever before because of missiles, because of nuclear, because of weapons of warfare that I can’t even talk about.

Watch above via Fox News.