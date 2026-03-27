Trump Explains, ‘I Always Like To Hang Around With Losers’

While speaking on Friday at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami, President Donald Trump explained, “I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better.”

After his sprawling speech to investors, which included calling an Iranian official, Qasem Soleimani, whom Trump ordered to be killed in early 2020, a “great leader” and a “mad genius,” he moved to a Q&A session.

Notably, the president called for questions of all kinds, adding, “You can talk sex” and “whatever the hell you want.”

Responding to an inquiry about “what leadership trait the world is missing right now,” Trump said, “Well, it’s winning.”

He continued, either saying “you gotta win” or simply just mumbling, before musing, “The one thing about sports is you break it down into, you know, a two-hour period. You don’t have to wait a lifetime to find out, ‘Is somebody a winner or a loser?’ You got a lot of losers, mostly losers, fortunately.”

“It’s a good thing to have a lot of losers,” Trump explained. “I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better.” Laughter could then be heard from the crowd.

“I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.” He then clarified, “I’m only kidding, I wanna say that,” before seemingly thinking better and adding, “Eh, sort of,”

“People that win, it’s much easier to lead when you’re successful, and you win,” Trump concluded.

He went on to mention the famed former NFL coach Vince Lombardi, calling him “very tough” and “sort of a violent guy.” But, Trump said, “he won, and he got away with things because he won.”

Watch the full clip above via The White House on YouTube.

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