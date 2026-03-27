‘You Can Talk Sex’: Trump Invites Questions of All Kinds After Speech to Investors

President Donald Trump invited attendees at an investors’ gathering to turn the event into a live version of Loveline.

On Friday, the president spoke in Miami at the Future Investment Initiative, a Saudi investors’ forum. During his remarks, he complimented Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian commander he ordered killed in a drone strike in January 2020.

“He was a vicious, horrible human being, but he was a great general and a great leader — if you define a leader in a certain way — a very powerful leader,” the president said before opening up the floor for questions.

“You’re gonna win like you never have before,” Trump told the crowd. “So, I wanna just thank everybody very much, and I’m asked to take a few questions. Unlike other politicians – they would like the questions screened – I don’t ask for screening of the questions. You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex. You can– whatever the hell you want. I’m here for you. Whatever question you want, you can ask.”

The first questioner asked, “In one sentence, where should the world invest in America right now?”

“Well look, the one that they’re going crazy about is AI,” Trump responded. “But AI is going crazy. AI– so my family, Don, the whole family, Eric is doing a good job. All of us. Ivanka. We like real estate. When you can make money in real estate, it’s a great business. I see some of these guys come into my office, they’re wearing a t-shirt, and they’re 24 years old.”

The president pivoted back to AI and said, “So, I think probably if you’re going to say one thing, AI, and just hope that it works.”

Mercifully, no one asked Trump about sex.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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