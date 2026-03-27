‘All Trump Wants To Tell Her Is That She Looks Hot’: Chris Hayes Can’t Believe President’s Response to Fox Host’s Question

President Donald Trump’s wild response to Fox News’s Dana Perino drew an incredulous reaction from Chris Hayes on Friday.

Trump phoned in to Thursday’s edition of The Five, where the hosts took turns asking questions. During the interview, the president complained about Fox News polls, which he called “terrible,” and also asked why liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov was off that day.

“Tell me, did she not wanna do it, or did you kick her off the show?” inquired Trump, who was told she had a scheduling conflict.

Perhaps the most awkward moment came when Perino asked Trump about the humanitarian implications of the ongoing war with Iran. Hayes teed up that exchange on Friday’s edition of MS NOW’s All In.

“This is a guy who gets his daily briefings in the form of two-minute highlight videos,” Hayes said, referring to the video daily briefings Trump reportedly receives. “And every time you see him, he wants to talk about something else, like when he called into Fox last night, and Dana Perino did her level best to serve up a softball question”:

[BEGIN CLIP] PERINO: We have not been able to see or hear from any of the Iranian people. Do you have any insight as to how they are doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food? TRUMP: Right, I do. PERINO: It’s upsetting. TRUMP: I do. But first, do you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump Tower when it was a brand new building? PERINO: That’s a long time ago, yes. TRUMP: Long time ago. And you haven’t changed? You have not changed. Now, I’m not allowed to say this. It’s the end of my political career. But you may be even better looking, ok? [END CLIP] HAYES: That was a former spokeswoman for George W. Bush trying to get Trump to put some sort of humanitarian gloss on his bombardment of Iran. And all Trump wants to tell her is that she looks hot. In fact, hotter than ever. That’s how focused he is.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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