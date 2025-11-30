Trump Fires Off Bizarre Post Urging Tennessee Voters to Reject Candidate Who ‘Hates Christianity’ and ‘Openly Disdains Country Music’



President Donald Trump fired off an endorsement for MAGA Republican Matt Van Epps (R) in a Tennessee congressional race Sunday by making some bizarre claims about the Democratic opponent.

Aftyn Behn (D) currently serves as a state representative for the Nashville area, and is running in a special election against Van Epps to replace Rep. Mark Green (R). The race is being closely watched nationwide since it has the potential to flip a red seat blue.

Trump posted to Truth Social, “I am asking all America First Patriots in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, who haven’t voted yet, to please GET OUT AND VOTE on Election Day, Tuesday, December 2nd, for a phenomenal Candidate, Matt Van Epps. Matt is fighting against a woman who hates Christianity, will take away your guns, wants Open Borders, Transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, and openly disdains Country music.”

Trump’s “country music” dig harkens back to a comment Behn made on a 2020 podcast saying, “I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an ‘it’ city to the rest of the country.”

Behn recently explained her comments to MS NOW’s Al Sharpton:

As a Nashvillian, I think we all get a little annoyed with the tourists that come to town, but that doesn’t mean I [don’t] love my city. In fact, instead of sitting on the sideline and complaining about it, I decided to run for office, and that’s why I’m the state representative that represents downtown Nashville.

Trump’s post continued, “She said all of these things precisely, and without question — IT’S ON TAPE! Do not take this Race for granted. The Radical Left Democrats are spending a fortune to beat one of the best Candidates we’ve ever had, Matt Van Epps! You can win this Election for Matt. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MATT VAN EPPS, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Republican PACs have sunk some $2 million into Van Epps’s campaign, while a House Democratic super PAC spent $1 million on television and digital ads for Behn.