‘Should Pete Hegseth Face Consequences?’ GOP Senator Dodges When Confronted About Bombshell Report on Boat Strikes

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) dodged when asked whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should face consequences if he, in fact, issued an order to eliminate everyone on board an alleged drug boat.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Hegseth ordered the killing of everyone on board of a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean on Sept. 2 — an action which many critics believe could rise to the level of a war crime.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Mullin about the report.

“Mark Kelly was just here, and he said it’s potentially a war crime,” Bash said. “Should Pete Hegseth face consequences?

“Listen, you’re once again making assumptions,” Mullin said. “That’s not even kind of accurate, I don’t believe. All we’re doing is talking about an assumption. This isn’t been proven. It hasn’t been said it was actually true.”

Mullin added, “In this particular situation, you’re talking about, once again, is alleged over an anonymous source, which the media is really good about, always trying to name some anonymous source. And then they make a big deal about it as though it’s true.”

“You don’t think it’s true information?” Bash asked as Mullin spoke over her. “Full stop. Do you know that it’s not true?”

“Why would it be true?” Mullin asked. “And then we know that…the Navy or the coast guard has picked up survivors already and sent them back to the country. So, now we’re saying that they did it once and they didn’t do it again. I don’t believe this at all.”

“OK, could that be because a lawyer in the Pentagon said, ‘You can’t do that again?’ And then they didn’t. Then they actually listened the second time. Is that possible?” Bash asked.

“Absolutely not! And I don’t know why we’re spending so much time on this,” Mullin said.

He added:

What are we questioning here? These individuals don’t care about the lives of our friends and families. Why do we care if we take them out in international water? It is a war because they have declared war on our streets. And the president and secretary Hegseth is doing exactly what we should be doing being proactive against our enemies. And that’s what they’re doing here. And I applaud them for doing something because the past administration did absolutely nothing.

