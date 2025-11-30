‘These Guys Don’t Scare Me!’ Mark Kelly All But Dares Trump and Hegseth to Follow Through With Court-Martial Threat in Fiery CNN Hit

Sen. Mark Kelly (R-AZ) told CNN’s Dana Bash that he wasn’t sure where the Trump administration’s threat of a court-martial stood days after the Pentagon claimed it was investigating him.

Kelly, a retired Navy captain, was one of six Democratic lawmakers who posted a video to social media reminding troops they did not have to follow “illegal orders.”

Trump raged that the Democrats were “traitors” who committed crimes “punishable by DEATH,” while the Pentagon threatened to recall Kelly “to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

“I was notified about this through a tweet, the same tweet that you saw,” Kelly told Bash. “And that demonstrates how unserious this administration is. They care more about the publicity about this than the process or the law. I haven’t been notified by the Navy.”

Kelly said he did receive “something from the FBI.”

“It had something about coming in for an interview. And the question here should be, you know, why did the FBI decide to do this? Or do you think maybe the president told the FBI director to go after these six members of Congress? So, more bullying and intimidation.”

Kelly added, “But, Dana, I’m not backing down. These guys don’t scare me. They’re not serious people. I mean, the President of the United States and the Secretary of Defense. Neither of them.

Earlier in the interview, Bash asked about The Washington Post report that Hegseth allegedly ordered a second strike on a disabled suspected drug boat in the waters off Venezuela. Military experts have questioned whether Hegseth’s actions rose to the level of a war crime.

“It seems to if that if that is true, if what has been reported is accurate, I’ve got serious concerns about anybody in that chain of command stepping over a line that they should never step over,” Kelly said.

Bash asked if he would have carried out such an order.

“No,” Kelly said emphatically. “No, and I’m a guy who, I have sunk two ships…I never in that situation questioned whether those strikes were legal. We were given an order to do this. It was a time of war. These were Iraqi ships with Iraqi crew members who posed a threat to to the United States military.”

Kelly added, “going after survivors in the water, that is clearly not lawful.”

