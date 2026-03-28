Trump Goes On Stunning New Riff About Not Saying ‘War’ In Speech To Investors

President Donald Trump went into stunning detail about the advice he has gotten not to use the word “war” to describe the war in Iran he’s been calling a “war” for nearly a month.

An early feature of the war in Iran was Trump allies insisting it wasn’t a war while Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth kept calling it a war.

But this week, the president has slowly been rolling out a rebranding in which he progressively says more of the quiet part out loud. It started Tuesday with the revelation that “People don’t like me using the word war, so I won’t. But the Democrats call it a war.”

By the end of the week, he was letting it all out. He began by telling the crowd at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Dinner that “I won’t use the word war because they say if you use the word war, that’s maybe not a good thing to do. They don’t like the word war, because you’re supposed to get approval, so I’ll use the word military operation, which is really what it is.”

On Friday evening, the president gave the keynote address for the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit at the Faena Hotel and Forum in Miami Beach.

During that speech, Trump repeatedly went into even more detail about why he won’t use the word “war” — which he was still using at the beginning of the speech:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re achieving each and every one of the military objectives I laid out less than four weeks ago, and we’re doing it really well. I guess we’re two weeks ahead of schedule. We’re not into it very long. We knew it was going to be easy. We call it a military operation. We don’t call it a war. We call it a military operation. … So you get into a war — of course, they call it a war. I call it a military conflict. But there’s a legal reason for that. But you get into a war or a military operation, a conflict — and then they say my base is eroding. … And we had a deal — I was going there and I didn’t want to go during the war. I said, “Look, you know, we have a thing called a war, or as they would rather say, a military operation.” It’s for legal reasons. I say military because it’s a military operation. I don’t need any approvals — as a war, you’re supposed to get approval from Congress, something like that. So I call it a military operation.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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