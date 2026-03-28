Bill Maher Demands Trump Thank Him For Supporting His War — Then Roasts Trump Over War

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher demanded President Donald Trump thank him for supporting the Iran war — then immediately roasted Trump over the war.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Sen. Elissa Slotkin, former CIA analyst and Pentagon official who currently serves as a Democratic senator from Michigan.

The panel guests were Laura Coates, CNN chief legal analyst and anchor of the weeknight show “Laura Coates Live”; and Stephen A. Smith, host of “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” and “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube.

Maher devoted several minutes of his monologue to the back-and-forth over the Mark Twain prize, as well as Trump’s own victory in the competition for the First America First Award.

He also demanded Trump show up to the award ceremony to thank him for “being one of the few people on the lunatic left who’s glad you hit Iran” — then did a few minutes ripping Trump over the war:

BILL MAHER: I am honored to accept the Mark Twain Award. Thank you very much. And I will… I will be there, Don, and I hope you will be, too. I mean, the place is named after you now. You really should show up. You could show up, you could thank me in person for being one of the few people on the lunatic left who’s glad you hit Iran and is hoping we win that one, OK? BILL MAHER: So, oh, the war, you know, all wars are foggy, but this one’s very foggy. Trump says, boy, this is interesting, He says they’re in talks with the Iranians and the Iranian say they’re not talking at all. It’s a real he said, Shia said. It’s an Islam joke. Listen to this, Trump’s quote. He said, “They want to make a deal so badly.” An Iranian negotiator said, “Our first and last word has always been that someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you, not now, not ever.”. That doesn’t sound just like a no. That sounds like a Taylor Swift, we are never, ever, ever getting back together. (LAUGHTER). Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you,. But Trump gave an absolute deadline today about the Strait of Hormuz. He said, you either open that else or else, and Iran picked or else. Oh. Ha ha. And then he extended the deadline to April 6. And then, he said, OK, OK. If you don’t do it, we’re going to blow up your electrical grid. And then they didn’t move on that. And so he extended that to April 17. He’s kind of like that dad in the car who says, don’t make me turn this thing around. And then never does, you know, he’s. And listen to this. Last week we found out there’s going to be a gold Trump coin. Now, he’s putting his signature on the currency, which the Treasury Secretary’s always had forever in this country. And I don’t know about this, because whenever Trump names stuff after himself, it never really works out. I mean, you think about the Atlantic City casinos, Trump University, Don Jr.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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