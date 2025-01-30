Trump Immediately Blames D.C. Air Crash on Biden Administration and DEI: They Said FAA Was ‘Too White!’

President Donald Trump wasted no time in blaming the Biden administration and “DEI” for the deadly Washington, D.C. air crash believed to have taken 67 lives.

Gruesome details have emerged following Wednesday night’s tragic air crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. While the emergency rescue efforts are ongoing, officials have said it is unlikely there are any survivors.

Trump took to the White House briefing room shortly after 11 a.m. for his first public address on the tragedy and wasted no time in painting the disaster in an entirely political framing, blaming past FAA initiatives for hiring air traffic controllers. While Trump admitted they don’t know what caused the air collision, he blamed it on the Obama and Biden administrations.

“The initiative is part of the FAA diversity and inclusion hiring plan,” he said. “Think of that. The initiative is part of the FAA diversity and inclusion hiring plan.” He then attacked Biden’s secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, who oversaw the FAA during the last administration.

“A group within the FAA determined the workforce was too white,” Trump said. “They actually came out with a directive saying it’s too white.”

It’s unclear what Trump is referencing, though his words are very similar to statements made on Tucker Carlson’s erstwhile Fox News show in 2018, by an attorney who sued the FAA under the Obama administration.

“A group within the FAA, including the human resources function within the FAA — the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees -— determined that the workforce was too white,” the lawyer, a former air traffic controller himself, said. “They had a concerted effort through the Department of Transportation in the Obama administration to change that.”

Watch above via CNN.