President Donald Trump praised a Minnesota judge — who was appointed by former President Joe Biden — a day after she ruled ICE operations can continue amid a legal battle with state and local officials.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Thursday morning, Trump shouted out “highly respected” U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez, who was appointed by Biden in 2021 for allowing “Operation Metro Surge” to continue in the state, in response to a legal challenge by Attorney General Keith Ellison and other officials in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul who have likened the initiative to a “federal invasion.”

“A highly respected judge declined to block I.C.E. operations in the very politically corrupt State of Minnesota. I.C.E. will therefore be allowed to continue its highly successful operation of removing some of the most violent and vicious criminals anywhere in the World, many of them murderers, from the State,” Trump said in his post. “The great patriots of Law Enforcement will continue to make our Country safe. RECORD LOW CRIME NUMBERS!!!

Trump’s post came hours after an ICE agent shot an illegal immigrant in the leg after the Department of Homeland Security claimed was attacked with a weapon, as unrest grips the state.