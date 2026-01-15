A House Republican is warning that if President Donald Trump were to order a military invasion of Greenland, it “would be the end of his presidency.”

In an interview with the Omaha World-Herald, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said he personally would “lean toward” voting to impeach the president if he were to follow through on threats to take over Greenland.

“I’ll be candid with you. There’s so many Republicans mad about this,” Bacon told the paper. “If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency.”

Bacon — who often breaks from MAGA as a representative from a swing district — has become even more outspoken against Trump since announcing he is leaving Congress at the end of the current term. Another prominent Republican who falls in that category — Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to express his anger about a potential Greenland takeover.

“It’s about whether the United States intends to face a constellation of strategic adversaries with capable friends — or commit an unprecedented act of strategic self-harm and go it alone,” McConnell said. He added that, “following through on this provocation would be more disastrous for the President’s legacy than withdrawing from Afghanistan was for his predecessor.”

And the American public is just about united against a Greenland incursion as well. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll out Wednesday showed just 4 percent of Americans back a military takeover of Greenland.

On Wednesday in the Oval Office, Trump scolded a reporter who confronted him about a potential invasion.

“It sounds like you would potentially acquire Greenland by force,” the reporter said.

“No, you’re saying that. I didn’t say it,” Trump said. “You’re telling me that that’s what I’m going to do — you don’t know what I’m going to do.”

