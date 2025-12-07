Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) and 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl took turns accusing each other of making rude insults and accusations in recent years during a tense interview exchange on Sunday.

Greene sat down with Stahl to talk about her break with President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement by eschewing the MAGA label and declaring, “I’m America first.”

Stahl then played a video montage of Greene’s claim it has been five years of “constant drama” for her in Congress, like when she yelled “Liar!” at President Joe Biden during the 2023 State of the Union, and mocked Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) “fake eyelashes” on the House floor.

Stahl accused Greene of “adding fuel to the nation’s loss of civility” before playing the recent “mea culpa” interview Greene did with CNN where she “humbly” apologized for “taking part in the toxic politics.”

Stahl said it became clear during the interview that Greene hadn’t lost her “appetite for combat.”

GREENE: It’s the most toxic political culture and it’s not helping the American people. STAHL: But, you contributed to that! You! You were out there pounding, insulting people. GREENE: Lesley, you’ve contributed to it as well with your — STAHL: Me? GREENE: Yes, you’re accusatory, just like you did just then. STAHL: I know you’re accusing me, but I’m smiling — GREENE: You’re accusing me! STAHL: I am accusing you! GREENE: But we don’t have to accuse one another. STAHL: I want you to respond to what you have done in terms of insulting people, yelling at people, and then saying — GREENE: I’d like for you to respond for that. No, you can respond for that. STAHL: I don’t insult people. GREENE: You do in the way you question. And you’re accusing me right now.

Greene said her decision not to run for reelection came after she and her family began receiving death threats over Trump calling her a traitor. Speculation abounds that she may run for Georgia’s next governor or even for president in 2028.

Watch the clip above via CBS News’s 60 Minutes.