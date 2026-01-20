CNN’s Scott Jennings Nuked by Guest in Withering Attack Over Blunt Epstein Files Take

PoliticsGirl podcast host Leigh McGowan nuked CNN GOP analyst Scott Jennings when he dismissively referred to people getting “their knickers in a twist” over the Trump administration’s failure to meet the Epstein Files deadline.

Every time media attention to the story has waned, new developments emerge to grab headlines and prompt heightened scrutiny of Trump’s past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, it is the rolling failure of Trump’s Justice Department to meet the deadline for releasing all of the files that is keeping the spotlight on Epstein.

On Monday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, guest host John Berman asked Jennings about that failure, and the consistent Trump defender said the administration “should follow the law.”

But he set McGowan off when he added “but let’s not get our knickers in a twist here”:

BERMAN: Right, today marks one month since the Justice Department was required by law to release all of the Epstein files. So far, it’s released less than 1 percent. Lauren Boebert said something interesting there. She said the truth shall set you free. The law, Scott, says that the Justice Department shall release all the Epstein files not hand if it wants to or get around to it. JENNINGS: Yes, what’s the punishment if they don’t? BERMAN: That’s a great point. I mean, that’s a problem. JENNINGS: There is none. So, here’s a deal. I think they should release it. I think they should follow the law. I also have no idea how long it takes to prepare these many documents for this kind of release. The counselor may have some thoughts on that, but they should follow the law but let’s not get our knickers in a twist here. There’s no punch–. MCGOWAN: Yes, let’s not get our “knickers in a twist” over child rape! Why are you talking like that? It’s insane! Like it’s insane. The Epstein files is a — (CROSSTALK) JENNINGS: What’s insane? MCGOWAN: — multinational, multi-generational child and women sex trafficking ring. So, your attitude right now, you’re sort of like, well, shucks devil begun is just horrifying to me. Every woman in the world that is watching this. Why are you acting like you have no idea what’s happening here? Scott, this is — (CROSSTALK) JENNINGS: You ask me a question about following the law. MCGOWAN: Yes. JENNINGS: I said they should follow the law. MCGOWAN: Yes, and they’re not following the law. They’re 30 days late on following law, and they didn’t explain why they redacted the first things in the first place, which they were also supposed to do. JENNINGS: I know you have a strong opinion about it, and I respect that. MCGOWAN: Listen, at this point, this is not — I have a strong opinion about it because it disgusting policy that they are doing this. (CROSSTALK) JENNINGS: But I think they should do it as best as they can. MCGOWAN: They are hiding it. It is not the behavior of innocent people. And everything that is in these files is — it could bring an entire house down. And if it has to, it has to. If it brings down Democrats, bring them down. If it brings down Republicans, bring them down. If it brings down princes, world leaders, Hollywood people, bring them down. But what it feels like right now is that there’s a giant cabal of people that do not have to listen to the law, do not have to oppose the law, and they were supposed to do something, then they didn’t do something, and now they’re trying to have a new law that says, don’t even have to do it.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.