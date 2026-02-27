Fox host Brian Kilmeade blasted Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (KY) as an “embarrassment” during a segment about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on Friday, saying the lawmaker has “got a problem with the president.”

The moment came during Friday’s Fox & Friends, as Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones dissected Hillary Clinton’s closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee the day before.

“Thomas Massie is just an embarrassment,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “He’s got a problem with the president. The president’s got a problem with him. So now, this guy who was a libertarian is going all in on the most leftist in the other party. So he’s not even serving the people that put him into office. But the Epstein files is interesting because they want to go for Donald Trump.”

Kilmeade added that Epstein worked with author Michael Wolff to thwart Trump’s 2016 election bid, but came up empty.

“And Epstein came up with nothing while he was alive,” Kilmeade said. “And Donald Trump is meeting with cops saying, ‘Thank goodness you arrested him and Maxwell because everyone knows how bad they were.’ So they don’t wanna talk about that and the interaction ended earlier.

Read the conversation here:

Watch above via Fox News.

