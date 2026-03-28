Ex-FBI Honcho Says Kash Patel Hack ‘Just the Tip of the Iceberg’ — ‘Embarrassing’ Trump Admin Leaks To Come

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Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that the hack of FBI Director Kash Patel is “just the tip of the iceberg” — and he expects more and more “embarrassing” leaks for other officials.

Figliuzzi was a guest on Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, during which Obeidallah asked him about the Iran-backed hack of Patel’s personal email:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: So let’s turn to story number two, which is much lighter and almost, I’m going to hide my enjoyment, um, in this Kash Patel got hacked.

Now it’s never good to get hacked, but he got hacked by Iranian linked hackers, according to the reporting now and his website, the group Handala Hack Team, they said they will now found his name among the list of successfully successfully hat victims.

They publish a series of photos of Patel, nothing really ridiculous, but like smoking cigars. Riding an antique convertible, taking a picture, you know, with a large bottle of rum.

All stuff he would do as FBI director to be blunt, you know, like this is no private jet in these photos. So nothing is, nothing is new, but it is, the FBI has acknowledged that their FBI director was hacked.

You’re a former FBI agent, that wouldn’t be good. When you’re in the FBI, if your director got hacked, what would you say?

FRANK FIGLIUZZI: Well, actually that, that may have happened with Mueller when I was in, uh, the bureau.

Look a couple, a couple of thoughts here. One, this is just the tip of the iceberg. This is me talking. Okay. I don’t, I don’t have any inside information, but I, I’m telling you, you can write this down also.

With Iran is going to continue to hack and, and likely has already hacked Trump administration officials and will start releasing that data in drips and drabs.

And it’s likely to get more and more embarrassing. Don’t forget, John Bolton, he was hacked by the Iranians, and he thought he was home free, and now he’s the subject of a criminal federal investigation.

Why? Because of what the Iranians, because of an Iranian hack that exposed his storage of classified information and sharing the classified with his family as he was writing his book and blah, blah, blah.

It was the hack that got the FBI back into John Bolton. So, and it’s Iranian.

So this is a glimpse of what the Iranian government is capable of. And notice that the reporting says that, that the director’s hack involves information from a personal account, possibly phone, 2022 and earlier.

So, did he get rid of that phone? Is this a tease of things to come? I don’t know, but I know this.

In an administration where Pete Hegseth, the so-called Secretary of War, had a war-related, an attack-related call on a signal chat group, you’re going see far more disturbing hacks happening.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Interesting Iran if you’re listening, you know, we will pay you my memory Trump said Russia if you are listening So Iran if your list, I don’t think Iran’s listening. I hope they’re not listening If they’re listening don’t hack me. That’s all I’m saying.