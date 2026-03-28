Newsom Bristles At Claim His Relentless Trump-Trashing Barrage Is ‘Small’ and ‘Cringe’

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Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) bristled at Politico scribe Jonathan Martin’s suggestion that his relentless barrage of social media attacks on President Donald Trump is “small.”

Newsom is viewed as a top contender for president in 2028 and has spent more than a year locked in an escalating battle with Trump. Most recently, the president has attacked Newsom over the learning disability that he has been open about, while Newsom has lampooned Trump’s bonkers social media presence by imitating it.

The governor was a guest on an episode of Politico’s On the Road with Jonathan Martin podcast this week, during which Martin asked Newsom about the social media campaign:

GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): So I’m punching back on Trump. So I am taking risks in all caps. So our social media has changed. For things to change, you have to change. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: Are you comfortable with that, by the way? GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): I am to the extent- Most of the time. Not every time. To the extent that it brings humor. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: Yeah. GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Authoritarian, people on the spectrum of- POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: Some of it’s kind of small though, right? GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): This is a guy, talk about small. Look at the way Trump talks down. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: But two wrongs don’t make a right, does it? GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Right now, we have to put a mirror up to the absurdity of the President of the United States dressing up as the Pope, cosplaying as Superman, putting his face on the side of Mount Rushmore, attacking the bullet-a-ling communities and minorities. We have to, we do it with a sense of humor. That’s what we’re trying to bring to the conversation. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: That’s the key. You want to keep the humor, right? GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Oh, we try to bring a sense of humor. I mean, when, you know, he calls me the President of the United States the other day, so I laid out my agenda on that with a sense of humor, and I think that’s important. But it’s important, again, to be accountable and show up. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: Have there been a few that you’ve cringed at though, some of those tweets you guys did? GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): We’ve, I think, officially deleted two.

Watch above via Politico’s On the Road with Jonathan Martin podcast.

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