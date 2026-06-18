Trump Offers Simple Message to Critics Amid Iran Deal Uproar: ‘YOU’RE WELCOME!’

President Donald Trump has a message for the critics of his 14-point memorandum of understanding to achieve peace in Iran.

Taking to Truth Social on Thursday morning, the president unleashed an all-caps tirade summing up his view of the state of the union after he signed the deal at the Palace of Versailles in France the day before:

OIL IS FLOWING, IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON (THE WORLD WILL BE SAFE!), THE STOCK MARKETS ARE ROARING, JOBS ARE AT RECORDS, AND PRICES ARE DROPPING (AFFORDABILITY!). OUR COUNTRY IS STRONG, SAFE, AND RESPECTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE. “YOU’RE WELCOME!” President DJT

The Truth post was seemingly a clapback to critics of the deal, which has been widely panned across the political spectrum, including on Trump’s favorite TV network, Fox News.

On Thursday morning, the hosts of Fox & Friends opened the show with a heap of skepticism about the agreement, which Trump signed in Versailles, France, the day before.

“There’s a lot we don’t understand,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

“Why would they do this?” colleague Ainsley Earhardt asked, referring to the $300 billion fund established under the agreement.

Meanwhile, Life, Liberty and Levin host Mark Levin called it “unthinkable” and Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy host Trey Gowdy said the deal will make Iran “richer.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!