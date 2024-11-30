Trump Picks Son-in-Law Jared Kushner’s Dad, Whom He Pardoned in 2020, For Ambassador to France

Donald Trump on Saturday announced his nomination of Charles Kushner, father of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as United States Ambassador to France. Trump famously issued a presidential pardon for the elder Kushner in 2020 just before leaving office.

Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, served as a senior adviser to the first Trump administration, but has said he does intend to be part of the second.

His father Charles was convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering in 2005, in a prosecution by then-US Attorney Chris Christie in New Jersey. Kushner served two years and was pardoned in 2020 along with Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and others by Trump.

“I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post he shared on Saturday of the Thanksgiving weekend.

I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests. Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation. He was recognized as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, & served as a Commissioner, & Chairman, of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, as well as on the Boards of our top institutions, including NYU. Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, & 14 grandchildren. His son, Jared, worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, & the Abraham Accords. Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!

Trump’s nominations and appointments for various positions in his second term have continued after he finished his full list of Cabinet-level names last week.