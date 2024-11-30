Trump Threatens ‘100% Tariffs’ Against Countries Trying To ‘Move Away’ From US Dollar: ‘Wave Goodbye To America’

President-elect Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on countries that move to replace the US dollar on Saturday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump took aim at “BRICS Countries” — meaning Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates — over longstanding efforts to do away with the US dollar currency.

Trump demanded a “commitment” from these countries that they will “neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar.”

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy. They can go find another ‘sucker!'” he wrote.

Any country that tries to move away from US currency should “wave goodbye to America,” Trump added.

“There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America,” he wrote.

Trump also said on Truth Social that he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week about efforts to stop drug smuggling at the border. The meeting followed Trump announcing tariffs on all goods from Canada, as well as Mexico and China.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families. We also spoke about many other important topics like Energy, Trade, and the Arctic. All are vital issues that I will be addressing on my first days back in Office, and before,” he wrote.