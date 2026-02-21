Trump Posts Picture of US ‘Hospital Boat’ He’s Sending To Greenland For Those Who Are ‘Not Being Taken Care of There’

President Donald Trump posted a rendering of a U.S. hospital ship sailing into the sunset on the high seas to announce he was sending medical aid to Greenland — the country he is pushing hard to acquire.

In the post Saturday, Trump wrote, “Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!”

It wasn’t clear whether Greenland asked for the extra medical help or why Trump inferred that Greenlanders weren’t being properly taken care of.

Trump named Gov. Jeff Landry (R-LA) as his as his envoy to the arctic nation in December.

Trump has been threatening to take over Greenland from Denmark in the name of national security because of its proximity to Russia and China.

Both Greenland and Denmark vehemently protested Trump’s proposal, and in January, Denmark led a deployment of troops to the area with the backing of NATO allies including France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernan at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he worked out a “concept of a deal” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“I think it’s going to be a very good deal for the United States [and] also for them, and we’re going to work together with something to do with the Arctic as a whole, but also Greenland,” Trump said, “It has to do with the security — great security, strong security, and other things.”

“It’s a little bit complex,” Trump told Kernan, “but we’ll explain it down the line.”

During his address at the Forum, Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, but said he didn’t plan to take the land by force as he hinted to in the past.

