Trump Demands Netflix Fire ‘Racist’ Susan Rice after Ex-Obama Ambassador Slammed Companies That ‘Take a Knee’ to POTUS

President Donald Trump on Saturday called on Netflix to fire “racist, Trump Deranged” Susan Rice, after the former National Security Adviser said it is “not going to end well” for corporations that “take a knee” to the president.

Trump went off on Rice in a post on Truth Social:

Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

Rice has served on Netflix’s board of directors since 2023, following an initial stint that ran from 2018 to 2020.

His post included a link to a X post from Laura Loomer, which had a clip of Rice bashing companies that are kowtowing to Trump, in Rice’s view. Rice — who served as the NSA and as an ambassador to the U.N. during ex-President Barack Obama’s time in office — said those organizations will be “held accountable” once Democrats are back in power.

Here is a key slice of her statement:

When it comes to the elites — the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media… it’s not going to end well for them, for those that decided that they would act in their perceived, very-narrow self-interest — which I would underscore is very short-term self interest — and take a knee to Trump. I think they’re starting to realize, ‘Wait a minute, this is not popular.’ Trump is not popular. What he is doing, whether on the economy and affordability or on immigration now, is not popular. And that there is likely to be a swing in the other direction, and they’re going to be caught with more than their pants down, they’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box.

Rice added, “If these corporations think Democrats, when they come back in power, are gonna play by the old rules and say, ‘Oh never mind, we’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you violated, all the lies you’ve skirted’ — I think they’ve got another thing coming.”

Netflix @netflix Board Member Susan Rice @AmbassadorRice says corporations who took a "knee to Trump" will face an "accountability agenda" from elected Democrats if they win the midterms in 2026 and the 2028 Presidential election. Does Netflix stand by their Board Member… https://t.co/FmL458ugHm pic.twitter.com/CkjhDXWX0s — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 21, 2026

Trump’s post on Saturday comes as Netflix is looking to close its $72 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Bloomberg reported last week that the Justice Department is probing whether the Netflix-WBD deal would hurt moviegoers, while Paramount Skydance is still trying to nudge Netflix out of the picture so that it can buy WBD.

Rice previously ripped Trump’s push to dismantle federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) rules last year.

“Well, if you’re a white male Christian cisgender macho MAGA man, you can be as dumb as a rock and be deemed qualified to serve as Secretary of Defense,” Rice said about Pete Hegseth. “That’s apparently what we’ve learned from this episode.”

