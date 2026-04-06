Glenn Youngkin Reveals to Sean Hannity That He’s Talked to Trump About Taking White House Gig

Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) revealed to Fox News host and podcaster Sean Hannity that he spoke to President Donald Trump about taking a job in his administration in a clip obtained exclusively by Mediaite.

Virginia’s constitution prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms and Youngkin’s single four-year term concluded in January. He was succeeded by Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

On his podcast, Hang Out With Sean Hannity, the host asked, “Do you feel like you have more to give?”

“I have more to give,” Youngkin said. “I just do.”

“The one year of campaigning and the four years of running — so five years — went by in five seconds,” Youngkin continued. “It was amazing. Every morning I woke up literally bounding out of bed, ready to roll. And that was the most purposeful I’ve ever felt in my whole life — ever felt in my whole life. I’ve been out of office for six weeks. I took Suzanne on vacation, which she so deserved—she’s been amazing, and she’s one of the best first ladies in America. But six weeks has felt like six years. I mean — I’m just champing at the bit.”

“But you have a good relationship with Trump?” Hannity asked.

“We do. I do — I do,” Youngkin answered.

“Have you talked about maybe going in?” Hannity said, referring to running for president.

“So, what he and I talked about before I was done was me finishing,” Youngkin said of his term as governor. “And I always deeply respected him because he believed that when I told him I needed to finish, that I was committed to it, and he was going to let me do it. And so that was one of those moments where he reminds us that he hears you and he respects what you’re saying, and I always appreciated that.”

Watch the clip above via Hang Out With Sean Hannity.

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