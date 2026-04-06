Trump Calls Iranian Regime ‘Bullsh*t Artists’: ‘For 47 Years They’ve Been Bullsh*tting Other Presidents!’

President Donald Trump said Monday that it’s impossible to trust Iran’s regime because they’re all “bullsh*t artists.”

Trump made the comments at a press conference Monday to mark the successful rescue of a U.S. airman after his F-15 was shot down by Iranian forces.

“We’ve knocked out their Navy,” Trump said of Iran’s fleet. “We’ve knocked out their Air Force — completely — knocked out 158 ships in three days! We knocked out even their mine droppers. They don’t have any mine droppers anymore. But they got them on other boats, and they could drop them.”

Trump continued:

I’m not even sure they have any mines there, by the way. I’m not sure. Personally, if they say there might be eight, I don’t know, I don’t know. I think there might be none. Because they’re very good bullsh*t artists. That is why for 47 years they’ve been bullshitting other presidents and they haven’t done the job, and people are living in hell. You live in that country, they’re living in hell. No, I think that 47 years of this stuff is long enough. And they’re at the weakest point they’ve ever been. They have no Navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft weaponry. They have no radar. They have no communication.

Trump referred to the Regime as “Crazy bastards” in an unhinged and threatening Truth Social Sunday.

Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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