Liberal Radio Star Drops In ‘Serious Allegations’ Trump ‘Raped Children and Threatened to Kill Them’ in CNN Hit

Liberal radio host Stephanie Miller dropped an explosive reference into her segment with CNN host Michael Smerconish about Stephen Colbert’s spiked interview with State Rep. James Talarico (D-TX), drawing attention to allegations against President Donald Trump found in the Epstein Files.

At a recent hearing, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) flat-out accused Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi of “lying under oath” by citing explosive accusations found in the last Epstein Files dump.

And after viewing the unredacted files that haven’t been made public, Lieu said at a press conference that “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. In those files, there are highly disturbing allegations, allegations of Donald Trump raping children and threatening to kill children.”

On Saturday morning’s edition of CNN’s Smerconish, Miller snuck those allegations into a segment about the Colbert controversy, and also pitched a Fox News show with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) as Sean Hannity’s co-host:

STEPHANIE MILLER: Michael, this is so clearly to me, you know, CBS obeying in advance, as they say, in fascism. They’re obviously bending the knee. Clearly, you, know, I believe what Colbert is saying. And I think you will not, you listen, I look forward to them having to give me the same number of radio stations Sean Hannity has. And I know Sean would be excited about that as well. CNN’S MICHAEL SMERCONISH: Okay so you bring up something interesting which is that I note. The equal time rule applies to broadcast television and radio and it seems like all of this conversation has been about television be careful what you wish for because the Sean Sannitys of the world could be subject maybe not by Brendan Carr but could be subjected the same sort of requirements. Do they want that? STEPHANIE MILLER: Oh, I look forward to him having Jasmine Crockett as a co-host every day. Let me take some equal time to say, go Jasmine Crockett. Michael, can I just say, not you, but the mainstream media is one of the reasons we are where we are. I agree with Representative Ted Lieu, our representative out here. I invite the media to look at the very serious allegations that the president raped children and threatened to kill them in the Epstein files, in the–. Up to a million times if you’re listening to some estimates he’s in the Epstein files. I look forward to the media covering Elon Musk’s election fraud in Georgia that they just discovered. I look forward to them pressing the president how he’s going to pay back us taxpayers for all the tariffs the last year. This is CBS–, this is fascism, Michael. They are bending the knee, they are obeying in advance and that’s all this is.

Watch above via CNN’s Smerconish.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!