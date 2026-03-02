WATCH: Sky News Anchor Goes Viral For Her Scathing Message to Ayatollah Khamenei Following His Death

Sky News Australia anchor Rita Panahi gave a passionate and scathing send-off to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hours after he was announced killed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday.

“You son of a b*itch, shame on you. Burn in hell!” Panahi said in Persian.

“Couldn’t have said it better myself!” her co-host Rowan Dean said.

Her parting shot quickly racked up millions of views on social media as it was shared by influencers left and right.

🔥 BREAKING: This Iranian Sky News Australia anchor is going worldwide for her FAREWELL MESSAGE to Ayatollah Khamenei live on-air, dropped straight in Persian "A message to the late Supreme Leader: You son of a b*tch, BURN IN HELL!" pic.twitter.com/CpGJyjJLu9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2026

Panahi re-posted the clip and added that she should’ve also called the dead ayatollah a “bisharaf” — which means someone is dishonorable in Persian.

I should've added a "bisharaf" in there too. https://t.co/A1JQTBGO18 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 2, 2026

A number of other X users re-posted the clip and praised Panahi for it.

“All hail Rita Panahi The Queen of the fight against the systemic craziness of the weirdo’s [sic] of Woke,” one user said.

“Rita is a f*cking legend,” another chimed in.

Operation Epic Fury is a personal one for the host. Panahi was born in the United States to Iranian parents 1976, who later returned to the Iran in 1979 — the same year as the Islamic Revolution — and later fled to Australia as refugees in 1984.

“All I have to say is that after 47 years of Islamist tyranny, the dictator is dead and Iran is on the verge of being liberated,” Panahi said on Saturday.

She added that she “never thought I would see this day in my lifetime.”

Panahi also thanked President Donald Trump for having the “courage” to strike Iran and kill dozens of other leaders from its theocratic regime.

Trump on Monday morning told CNN’s Jake Tapper the strikes were going well and ahead of schedule.

“We’re knocking the crap out of them,” Tapper said the president told him. Trump then said, “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”

