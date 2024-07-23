Trump’s Longtime Pollster Predicts Kamala Harris ‘Honeymoon’ Will See Her Gain on And Even Beat Him in Polls

Donald Trump’s longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio is predicting that Vice President Kamala Harris’s “honeymoon” as the presumptive Democratic nominee will see her gain on and even take a polling lead from Trump.

“Many of you have heard me refer to the upcoming ‘Harris Honeymoon’ that I expect to see in the public polling over the next couple weeks. As I’ve explained, the honeymoon will be a manifestation of the wall-to-wall coverage Harris receives from the MSM [mainstream media]. The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition at least in the short term,” began Fabrizio in an internal Trump campaign memo. “That means we will start to see public polling — particularly national public polls — where Harris is gaining on or even leading President Trump.”

He continued:

The Democrats and the MSM will try and tout these polls as proof that the race has changed. But the fundamentals of the race stay the same. The Democrats deposing one Nominee for another does NOT change voters discontent over the economy, inflation, crime, the open border, housing costs not to mention concern over two foreign wars. Before long, Harris’ honeymoon will end and voters will refocus on her role as Biden’s partner and co-pilot. As importantly, voters will also learn about Harris’ dangerously liberal record before becoming Biden’s partner in creating historic inflation (she cast the deciding vote on the IRA), flood of illegal immigrants at our southern border (she is Biden’s Border Czar), and migrant crime that is threatening our families and communities (she set illegals free who went on to commit violent crime as DA).

“So, while the public polls may change in the short run and she may consolidate a bit more of the Democrat base, Harris can’t change who she is or what she’ [sic] done,” concluded Fabrizio. “Stay tuned…”

A number of polls conducted in recent days indicate that Trump still boasts a healthy lead over Harris, but at least one survey suggests that she may have overtaken him.