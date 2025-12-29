Zelensky, in Fox Interview, Contradicts Trump’s Claim That Putin Wants Peace: ‘I Don’t See it’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Fox News he doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin wants peace, despite what President Donald Trump says.

Over the weekend, Trump met with Zelensky as part of ongoing efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Following that meeting, Trump told reporters that no peace deal had been reached but talks had been productive. When asked whether he thinks Putin is serious about peace, Trump replied, “I do.” Trump also claimed that Russia would aid in reconstruction efforts in Ukraine ± adding that “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed.” The president revealed in a Truth Social post the morning of the meeting that he talked on the phone with Putin, prior to his in-person sitdown with Zelensky.

Critics widely derided Trump over the latter comments, with one pundit calling them a “complete embarrassment.”

In a sit-down interview with Bret Baier set to air Monday evening on Fox’s Special Report, Zelensky explained why his view on the situation was much different:

BAIER: Is there any indication that you see that Vladimir Putin wants peace, by what he’s doing or saying? ZELENSKY: Me? No, to be honest. And I don’t see it because, first of all, I don’t hear it publicly. His messages, they go — I mean, he doesn’t speak about peace now. He says that he can go further. It’s not the signals of peace.

