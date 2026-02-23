‘Unmitigated Disgrace’: Fox’s Andy McCarthy Nukes Trump Over Tariff Tantrum

Fox News contributor and conservative legal commentator Andy McCarthy ripped President Donald Trump a new one over the tantrum he’s thrown in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the tariffs he’s imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“President Trump’s attacks on the Supreme Court are an unmitigated disgrace,” began McCarthy in a column for National Review. “The Court tried in good faith — and, for what it’s worth, successfully in my view — to uphold the law. By now, the president has to know that the fallout of his ravings will be harassment of the justices by elements of his base that are as deranged as he is. Is the plan to ignite a riot on the Supreme Court steps this time, while he can still pardon the rabble-rousers as he did the Capitol rioters?”

“Moreover, what value is there in an oath to execute the laws faithfully from a man who either has no regard for the law or delusionally sees the law as what he personally wants — with what he doesn’t want seen not merely as illegal but treasonous?” he asked provocatively before accusing congressional Republicans of being “derelict” in their duty to uphold the rule of law.

McCarthy went on to submit that the new tariffs Trump has sought to impose under Section 122 of the Trade Act ” are even more clearly illegal than Trump’s IEEPA tariffs,” arguing that “Because President Trump has no unilateral authority to order tariffs, he must meet the preconditions of Section 122 to justify levying them. He cannot. Not even close.”

At a Friday press conference following the Court’s issuance of its decision, the president suggested that it had been corrupted by foreign influence and unleashed on the three Republican-appointed justices who voted to strike down his tariffs.

“You can’t knock their [the justices appointed by Democrats’] loyalty — one thing you can do, with some of our people. Others think they are being politically correct, which has happened before far too often with certain members of this court. And it’s happened so often with this court, what a shame. Having to deal with voting in particular, when, in fact, they are just being fools and lapdogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats ,and not that this should have anything at all to do with it, they are very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” said Trump.

His anger had not subsided by Monday morning, when he announced that he would be referring to the “supreme court” in “lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect.”

