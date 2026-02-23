Trump Tears Into Supreme Court in Truth Social Tirade, Predicts It Will Rule Against Him on Birthright Citizenship

President Donald Trump, undoubtedly still miffed at the Supreme Court for killing his emergency tariffs, attacked the branch of government in a Monday morning Truth Social storm, saying the same justices who ruled against tariffs may do the same on birthright citizenship.

Posting to his social network early Monday, Trump began by saying he will only spell out Supreme Court in lower-case letters “based on a complete lack of respect!”

He added that the court gave him “far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling.”

Trump also ranted about licenses, which he claims he can use to do “absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries:

I can use Licenses to do absolutely “terrible” things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades, but incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, can’t charge them a License fee – BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the United States do so? You do a license to get a fee! The opinion doesn’t explain that, but I know the answer!

Trump then turned to the issue of birthright citizenship:

The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others, who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship, by saying the 14th Amendment was NOT written to take care of the “babies of slaves,” which it was as proven by the EXACT TIMING of its construction, filing, and ratification, which perfectly coincided with the END OF THE CIVIL WAR.

Concluding, the president accused the court of “making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation”:

This supreme court will find a way to come to the wrong conclusion, one that again will make China, and various other Nations, happy and rich. Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation – I have a job to do.

The rant came days after the High Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that his tariffs are illegal, a move that Trump called a “disgrace.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing,” Trump later said in a press conference. “And I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

