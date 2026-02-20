Trump Makes Stunning Allegation That the Supreme Court Has Been Corrupted by Foreign Influence

President Donald Trump made a stunning allegation on Friday at a press conference about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the tariffs his administration has imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would think,” said Trump at the outset of his remarks. “It’s a small movement. I won by millions of votes. We won in a landslide. With all the cheating that went on, and there was a lot of it, we still one in the landslide. Too big to rig. But these people are obnoxious, ignorant, and loud, they’re very loud. And I think certain justices are afraid of that. They don’t want to do the right thing.”

During the Q&A portion of the presser, Trump was asked what he meant by the bit about justices being influenced by foreign interests.

“Well, I think that foreign interests are represented by people that I believe have undue influence. They have a lot of influence over the Supreme Court, whether it’s through fear, or respect, or friendships — I don’t know. But I know some of the people that were involved on the other side, and I don’t like them. I think they’re real slimeballs,” replied Trump.. “And you’ve got to do what’s right for the country. You’ve got do what’s right for the constitution. And that’s why I respect so much Justices Thomas, Alito, Kavanaugh.”

A second reporter inquired about the claim a few moments later by asking the president if he has evidence to back up his allegations.

“You’re gonna find out, you’re gonna find out,” replied Trump.

Watch above via Fox News and CNN, respectively.

