VIDEO: US Fighter Drops From the Sky in Kuwait During Iranian Missile Attack – 1 of 3 Accidentally Shot Down

A video circulating online showed a flaming U.S. fighter jet falling from the sky and a crew member parachuting out as U.S. Central Command revealed three jets were “mistakenly shot down” by Kuwaiti air defenses on Sunday night during an Iranian attack.

Centcom, which is overseeing operations across the Middle East, confirmed Monday morning that the six crew members were able to safely eject from the jets and were in stable condition.

The statement read: “During active combat – that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones – the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses. We are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident. Read more:https://t.co/i2y3Q3vo2E — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry earlier relayed that multiple aircraft were involved in an incident that occurred as Iranian missile strikes targeted the U.S. Ali Al Salem air base, located roughly six miles from the crash site.

Video aired by Sky News showed the F-15E jet spiraling to the ground as the pilot ejects.

BREAKING: Kuwait's defence ministry says "several" US military aircraft crashed this morning inside the country. It says the crews of the jets survived and are in "stable" conditions after being evacuated and transferred to hospitals.https://t.co/2ngVXXQEvq pic.twitter.com/MphCn14JPx — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 2, 2026

In a statement released Monday morning, a Kuwaiti ministry spokesman said multiple aircraft went down and that emergency teams responded “immediately.”

“The relevant authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations, evacuated the crews and transported them to a hospital to assess their condition and provide necessary medical care,” the spokesman said.

Personnel were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in a stable condition.

Kuwaiti authorities said they were working directly with U.S. forces in the aftermath of the crash. The spokesman added that officials had coordinated with American counterparts over the circumstances surrounding the incident and “took joint technical measures.”

