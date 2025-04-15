‘We Will Never Give Up on You’: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Wife Tells Husband to ‘Stay Strong’ in Emotional Remarks

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — whom the Trump administration sent to a notorious Salvadoran prison in an “administrative error” — made emotional remarks on Tuesday outside of a courthouse in Maryland where Garcia’s legal team is fighting to bring him back to the United States.

She said:

Today is 34 days of after his disappearance, and I stand before you filled with spirit that refuses to bring down. I will not stop fighting until I see my husband alive. Kilmar, if you can hear me, stay strong. God hasn’t forgotten about you. Our children are asking: When will you come home? And I pray for the day I tell them the time and date that you’ll return.

As we continue through Holy Week, my heart aches for my husband, who should have been here leading our Easter prayers. Instead I find myself pleading with the Trump administration and the Bukele administration to stop playing political games with the life of Kilmer.

Our family is torn apart during this scary time. and our children miss their dad so much. Despite the challenges we continue to face with the U.S., and the Salvadorian government, I hope that the strength of faith and the resilience within us will keep us standing after all the punches we continue to receive. Our ability to fight back against these governments are testimonies to the spirit of fight and restraint that God has given us. We will continue standing strong, and we will never give up on you, Kilmer.