WH Says ‘Gang of Eight’ Was Notified Ahead of US-Israeli Strikes on Iran Amid Criticism Congress Wasn’t Consulted

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X on Saturday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio notified the “Gang of Eight” U.S. lawmakers ahead of the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Leavitt’s statement comes amid criticism that President Donald Trump ordered the military action without the required congressional approval.

“President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago [sic] alongside members of his national security team,” Leavitt posted to X. “The President spoke with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu by phone,” Leavitt wrote, adding that Rubio notified a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the “Gang of Eight” before the attack.

“Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members.”

Leavitt added, “The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day.”

She did not mention whether Trump would be returning to Washington, D.C., or remaining at his Florida club.

The “Gang of Eight” includes the Senate and House majority and minority leaders, and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that the “Gang of Eight” was “briefed in detail earlier this week about potential military action against Iran,” The Independent reported.

According to the Harvard Kennedy School, notification of the “Gang of Eight” does not legally constitute formal congressional approval:

Though the 1947 National Security Act states that Congress must be kept “fully informed” of significant intelligence activities, many Presidents have interpreted this clause to mean they only need to notify the “Gang of Eight” rather than the full membership of the congressional intelligence committees.

Leavitt’s comments on the “Gang of Eight” came after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) accused the president of launching “acts of war unauthorized by Congress.”

Acts of war unauthorized by Congress.

Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) had planed to force a vote next week that would have restricted Trump’s ability to strike Iran without full congressional approval.

