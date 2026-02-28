Former MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tore into the Trump administration and its “sick f*cking liars” in one of several social media posts, hours after President Donald Trump authorized strikes on Iran.

Greene, who once had a cozy relationship with Trump before it soured and led to her resignation from Congress last year, spoke out after the U.S. and Israel bombed Tehran on Saturday.

“The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???” Greene posted to X on Saturday. “How about ZERO you bunch of sick f*cking liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars.”

Earlier, the ex-Georgia lawmaker posted: “This is NOT freeing the Iranian people!!! This is murdering their children!!! WTF are you insane people doing??? AMERICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THIS!!!

She also mocked a post fr0m the GOP that propped up Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance as the “pro-peace ticket,” saying, in part, “It’s always a lie and it’s always America Last. But it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different and said no more.”

Greene announced back in November that she was resigning from Congress effective January 5, 2026, to avoid a “hateful primary against me by the president” after Trump yanked his support of her reelection bid.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said in a video posted to X. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

