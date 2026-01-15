‘You’re a Left-Wing Hack!’ Karoline Leavitt EXPLODES on Reporter Who Accused ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good of Acting ‘Recklessly’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt absolutely lost it on The Hill’s Niall Stanage on Thursday after he accused the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good of acting “recklessly.”

The exchange began with a query from Stanage:

You were just defending ICE agents generally, and earlier on Secretary Noem spoke to the media and she said among other things that they are doing everything correctly. Thirty-two people died in ICE custody last year, 170 U.S. citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?

Leavitt responded with a question of her own: “Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?”

“Are you asking me my opinion?” asked Stanage before giving his answer: “Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably.”

“Oh, okay, so you’re a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion,” shot back Leavitt, which prompted Stanage to wonder, “What do you want me to do?”

Leavitt then pressed on:

Yeah, because you’re left-wing hack! You’re not a reporter, you’re posing in this room as a journalist, and it’s so clear by the premise of your question. And you and the people in the media who have such biases, but fake like you’re journalists, you shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat. But you’re pretending like you’re a journalist, but you’re a left-wing activist, and the question that you just raised and your answer proves your bias. You should be reporting on the facts. You should be reporting on cases. Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don’t. I bet didn’t even read up on those stories. I bet, you never even read about Laken Riley, or Jocelyn Nungaray, or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country. And the brave men and women of ICE are doing everything in their power to remove those heinous individuals and make our communities safer. And shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view, and have a biased view, and pretend like you’re a real honest journalist.

Watch above via Fox News.