The White House is expanding its battle with the “fake news media” by launching a “media offender of the week” feature to their website.

The new part of the White House website is dedicated to calling out what it describes as “fake news media.” The first offenders at plate are The Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Independent. The website claimed it “exposed” the bias of these outlets against President Donald Trump.

The White House describes the “offense” of these outlets as: “The media misrepresented President Trump’s call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their ‘execution.'”

Trump previously reached a $16 million settlement with Paramount, parent company of CBS, after suing over a 60 Minutes segment he claimed was edited to manipulate the 2024 presidential election.

Trump did post that “seditious behavior” is “punishable by death” after posting that multiple Democratic lawmakers should be jailed and put on trial over a video urging military and intelligence community members to not follow “illegal orders” from the president. The lawmakers did not cite any “illegal orders” but described the military being pitted against citizens and threats against the Constitution existing within the United States.

Trump’s posts had critics accusing him of calling for the execution of the lawmakers, though the White House denied he was doing so.

Under their explanation of “the truth,” the White House does not mention Trump’s “punishable by death” post.

“The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members. Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful,” it reads. “It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States’ military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable.”

They added later under “key points” that “President Trump has never issued an illegal order. The Fake News knew that, but ran with the story anyway.”

The White House accused the outlets of “misrepresentation” and “omission of text.”