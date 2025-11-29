Afghan National Charged With Making Terrorist Threat on TikTok The Day Before DC Shooting: Report

An Afghan national was arrested in Texas for making a terroristic threat in a TikTok video this week — one day before another Afghan national shot two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Fox News was the first outlet to report on Saturday that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested for saying he was building a bomb and intending to use it to harm citizens in the Fort Worth area. Alokozay was charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat, court records showed.

The Fox News story, from reporters Brooke Taylor and Greg Norman, was based on sources from the Department of Homeland Security.

Alokozay entered the U.S. in 2022 as part of then-President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, which resettled about 85,000 Afghans in the U.S. That same program brought Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old suspected shooter in D.C., to the States.

Fox News reporter Christina Coleman on Saturday afternoon reported Alokozay was a “lawful permanent resident” of the U.S. ICE has launched a detainee on him, following his arrest, Coleman added.

President Donald Trump ordered a “full-scale, rigorous re-examination” of green card holders from 19 “countries of concern” on Thursday, following the shooting in the nation’s capital. Those countries include Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, and Venezuela.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old National Guard member, was killed in the heinous attack on Wednesday. The other troop who was shot, 24-year-old Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is fighting for his life in a hospital.

“She was savagely attacked. She’s dead. She’s not with us,” Trump said on Thanksgiving. “[Beckstrom was] outstanding in every single way, in every department. Just horrible.

Trump, on Wednesday night, vowed the “animal” who shot the two troops will “pay a very steep price.” His administration, the next morning, halted “all immigration requests” from Afghanistan.

