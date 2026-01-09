NBA Team Holds Moment Of Silence For Renee Good After Killing By Trump ICE Agent

The Minnesota Timberwolves NBA team held a moment of silence for Renee Nicole Good, the woman who was killed by a Trump ICE agent, before Thursday night’s game.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent named Jonathan Ross shot and killed Ms. Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label the 37-year-old Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and Trump himself attacked the woman.

But video and police statements contradicted their version of events.

On Thursday night, before the start of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team memorialized Good:

MICHAEL GRADY: Let’s join our public address announcer Jedidiah Jones. JEDIDIAH JONES: We are saddened by the tragedy that occurred yesterday in our Minneapolis community in the loss of Renee Nicole Good. Our thoughts are with her family and everyone affected, and our hearts are with our community as we hope for healing and unity during this challenging time. Please join us in a moment of silence. Thank you.

That moment was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by The Voice winner Cameron Wright.

Prior to the game, Tiberwolves head coach Chris Finch addressed the shooting in remarks to reporters at a pre-game press conference:

As we all know. You know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy. And we want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened yesterday.

In the aftermath of the shooting, crowds quickly formed, with residents and protesters gathering to march and protest the killing. Those protests continued and intensified in the days following the shooting.

