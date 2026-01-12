Billionaire Hedge Funder Bill Ackman Donates $10K to ICE Agent Who Fatally Shot Renee Good

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman made a staggering $10,000 donation to a GoFundMe campaign for the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis last week.

After a day of speculation over whether he was the “William Ackman” behind the donation, he took to X on Sunday evening to confirm he gave to ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s cause because “I am a big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty.”

Ackman als0 revealed that he similarly wanted to support a GoFundMe to benefit Good’s family, but it closed before he could do so.

I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty. To that end, I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 12, 2026

Ackman’s donation was reported on Sunday morning by investigative journalist Jacqueline Sweet, who has also pointed out that the man who started the campaign, Clyde Emmons, posted on Facebook to say he did so because “the stupid c*nts wanna make a go fund me for that stupod (sic) bitch that got what she deserved I made one for the ice officer that did his job lets get this man some money.”

Ross’s actions in the January 7 shooting remain under tense debate, with the left claiming he gunned down an innocent mom of three, while right-leaning figures like Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem paint him as an exemplary officer who shot a “domestic terrorist” in self-defense.