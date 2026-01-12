Trump Declares Anti-Semites Are Not Welcome in the Republican Party: ‘We Don’t Need Them’

President Donald Trump said there is no room for anti-Semites in the Republican Party or his Make America Great Again movement.

“I think we don’t need them,” Trump told The New York Times. “I think we don’t like them.”

His comments were published on Sunday and made during an hours-long interview with NYT reporters last week.

The president’s remarks come after some anti-Jewish commentators have gravitated towards the party — and after many of his critics have compared him to Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler.

Trump told the Times those claims are bogus and pointed out that his daughter Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism when she married Jared Kushner.

“My daughter happens to be Jewish, beautiful, three grandchildren are Jewish,” Trump said. “I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of the whole, that whole family.”

He added, “I am the least anti-Semitic person probably there is anywhere in the world.”

The Times reported Trump “bragged” about his support for Israel and the prize the country gave him after he spearheaded the peace deal between Israel and Hamas last year.

And Trump showered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with praise when he recently visited the White House, calling him a “hero” who did a “phenomenal job” leading his country during the war.

The NYT report said the Republican party was currently “mired in a debate” over whether to embrace anti-Semitic pundits like Nick Fuentes, even though Fuentes has walked back his support for Trump.

Fuentes has made a number of racist and antisemitic comments over the years, and he told Piers Morgan in December that he believed Adolf Hitler was “really f*cking cool.”

The report said Trump’s comments stand in contrast to Vice President JD Vance, who said last month the right does not need to have “purity tests.”

But it did not mention Vance ripped Fuentes in December, saying he can “eat sh*t” for making racist comments about his wife.