Trump Reveals He’s Sending ‘Massive Armada’ to Iran, Warns Regime ‘Next Attack Will Be Far Worse’

President Trump has revealed he’s sending a “massive Armada” to Iran in an ominous Truth Social post as he urged the regime to ‘MAKE A DEAL!’

In the post on Wednesday morning, Trump warned, “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.”

He added: “Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a major destruction of Iran. ”

“The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again,” Trump said in the Wednesday post before signing off with his signature, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The post came as Tehran continues to grapple with unrest amid reports of thousands killed.

Trump initially claimed that “help” was “on the way” to protesters, threatening military action if demonstrators were killed. He then abruptly stepped back from his threats, declaring that “the killing in Iran is stopping” and signaling he would accept Iranian rulers’ invitation to talk.

Trump made a similar threat last week as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Davos, Switzerland.

“We’re watching Iran. We’re watching Iran,” Trump said at the time. “You know, we have a lot of ships going that direction just in case.”

