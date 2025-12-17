‘You’re Destroying Yourself!’ Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes Warn Trump to Stop Bashing Marjorie Taylor Greene

Far right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and white supremacist Nick Fuentes are both upset with President Donald Trump branding Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a “traitor” for her recent criticism, with Jones crying Trump is “destroying” himself by going after the outgoing Congresswoman.

The two highly controversial streamers shared their displeasure with the president during Fuentes’s appearance on Jones’s show on Wednesday. Jones said Trump’s shots at Greene — made after she criticized his handling of files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — have done him no favors with hardcore conservatives.

“People love MTG. I mean, that hurt Trump,” Jones said. “He probably lost 3-4 points doing that to her. Again, it’s idiotic. And I’ll say it: Trump, you’re destroying yourself! We need you to succeed. God almighty.”

His guest agreed, with Fuentes saying the way Trump has treated Greene is “really sad.” Trump, beyond calling Greene a turncoat, has also slammed her as a “very dumb person.”

Fuentes argued that Jones, Greene, fellow political streamer Tim Pool, and himself have “all sacrificed a lot” over the last decade by supporting Trump, but the president is not rewarding their loyalty because he has not done a good job during his second term, in Fuentes’s estimation.

“We’ve been fighting this battle for a very long time, and for Trump to get this opportunity, he finally has ultimate power, let’s say — House, Senate, White House, popular vote, Supreme Court — he really has an opportunity to move. And he’s just blowing it,” Fuentes said. “And on top of it, then going in and attacking the people that helped him propel him into office.”

Fuentes’s criticism of Trump comes a day after the unabashed admirer of Adolf Hitler said Trump went too far, even by his standards, by ripping Rob Reiner, hours after the famed director and his wife were found stabbed to death.

Jones, a moment earlier, said he believed MTG when she said her family had received death threats after she lambasted the president. “They are under total assault right now,” Jones said.

But he also said he is not willing to completely ditch the president just yet, because the Democrats are even worse.

“That’s the paradox. This isn’t perfect, it’s got problems, but the alternative — what do the Democrats do if they get back in?” Jones said. “We gotta talk about that. There’s gotta be a way to slap Trump around.”

Fuentes, meanwhile, sounded like he was finished supporting Trump.

“It’s him,” Fuentes said. “He is the problem.”

Watch them discuss Trump and MTG on X by clicking here; the relevant portion starts at the 2-hour 19-minute mark.