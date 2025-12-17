‘He Tried to Run Her Over With a Car’: Trump Goes Nuclear on Senate Democrat

President Donald Trump unloaded on Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on Wednesday afternoon, firing back at the lawmaker days after Warnock blasted Trump during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“Raphael Warnock was on Meet the Fake Press with a one sided and very biased Kristen Welker as the Host(ess!). Warnock spent the entire show using Religion to try and divide the Country! If a Republican, in particular ME, made those statements, it would be FRONT PAGE NEWS. He ended by saying that he was going to his Church to preach now, and while I think that’s fine, I do say, ‘What ever happened to separation of Church and State?’ That would be the first thing they would use against us but, actually, it’s something that never much bothered me,” began the president in a post on Truth Social before proceeding to bring up an alleged domestic incident between the preacher and his ex-wife:

Anyway, Warnock is a LIGHTWEIGHT whose wife correctly states that he tried to run her over with a car. Fortunately, she was able to get out of the way, and only almost lost her foot. Warnock is a bad guy, and NBC News, which is second only to ABC Fake News for being the worst, should be ashamed of themselves in allowing garbage “interviews” with untalented and uncaring people to take place. The Public airwaves, which these Networks are using at no charge, should not be allowed to get away with this any longer! They should be properly licensed, and pay significant amounts of money for using this very valuable Public space. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAGA!

Warnock’s ex, Ouleye Ndoye, told Atlanta police that he had run over her foot with his car after a fight in March of 2020, but medical examiners did not find any evidence of injury on Ouleye.

On Meet the Press, Warnock spoke about religion extensively while discussing the shooting at Brown University.

“I don’t think that there’s any pain deeper than when nature is violently reversed and rather than children burying their parents, the parent has to bury the child,” said Warnock. “And so we pray prayers for these families. But we have to pray not only with our lips, but with our action. Any nation that tolerates this kind of violence year after year, decade after decade in random places, on our college and school campuses without doing all that we can to stop it is broken and in need of moral repair.”

Welker also asked him how he reconciles his assertion “My faith is not a weapon. My faith is a bridge,” with his contention that “Trumpism is a plague on the American conscience.”