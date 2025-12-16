Trump Loses Nick Fuentes Over ‘Evil’ Rob Reiner Remarks

Nick Fuentes, an unabashed admirer of Adolf Hitler, said President Donald Trump went too far — even by his standards — with his “despicable” remarks about Rob Reiner the morning after the famed director and his wife were found stabbed to death.

“This is ugly rhetoric. It is ugly, it is actually evil,” Fuentes said on his show on Monday. “Forget for a moment that we are in a war — someone gets murdered by their son, it’s a horrific tragedy. This is a horrible story, and nobody deserves that. I don’t care what their politics are.”

The popular white nationalist streamer was referring to Trump saying Reiner and his wife, Michele, died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump added Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his “raging obsession” and “obvious paranoia” over the president and his administration.

Rob and Michele Singer Reiner were found with their throats slit by their daughter on Sunday at their Brentwood home in West Los Angeles. Their son, Nick Reiner, is alleged to be the murderer, and he was arrested by cops on Monday.

Fuentes was disgusted by Trump’s response — saying it was “despicable to make fun of that.”

He then said Trump’s comments would have been easier to stomach if he was doing a better job in his second term. Fuentes complained Trump has done “no deportations,” has not “ended one of the wars” — without mentioning a specific war — and has not “remade the federal bureaucracy.”

Fuentes is disgusted with President Trump and his post about Rob Reiner’s murder. “You go on Truth Social and make a joke about Trump Derangement Syndrome? It just goes to show there was never anything there. There was never a center. It was always empty.” pic.twitter.com/dDj3RSbR0S — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) December 16, 2025

If Trump was performing better, according to Fuentes, “you could overlook the fact that he’s a douchebag.” He added Trump is a rude narcissist, “and then he’s a dick on top of it.”

Fuentes’ reaction to Trump comes a week after he told Piers Morgan he believed Hitler was “really f*cking cool.”

“And I’m tired of pretending he’s not, to be honest,” Fuentes added.

That comment added to a laundry list of racist and antisemitic comments he has made over the years.

Watch via the X post above.